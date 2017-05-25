May 25 Intermediate Capital Group Plc
* Total aum up 10 pct to eur 23.8bn, with eur 4.0bn of new
money raised; third party fee earning aum up 19 pct to eur
18.7bn
* Fundraising pipeline healthy with a number of our larger
strategies expected to be raising successor funds in new
financial year
* Fund investment is on track whilst maintaining investment
discipline in a competitive market
* Fund management company profits up 21 pct to 74 mln stg
(2016: 61.2 mln stg), with third party fee income up 27 pct
* Investment company profits higher at 178.4 mln stg (2016:
97.6mln stg)
* Group profit before tax of 252.4mln stg (2016: 158.8mln
stg); adjusted group profit before tax was 237.5mln stg (2016:
175.6mln stg)
* Final ordinary dividend up 23 pct to 19.5 pence per share
and new dividend policy announced
* Bond yields remain low, thereby impacting returns of
traditional asset classes
* Macroeconomic uncertainty, including but not limited to
UK's decision to leave EU, may prolong and enhance positive
trend in favour of alternative asset classes
* Current fundraising environment is attracting new entrants
into alternative asset management market.
* We have a eur 4bn per annum rolling fundraising target
* We anticipate that financial year 2018 will meet or exceed
long term fundraising target
