a day ago
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros
July 25, 2017 / 6:12 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising

* Says inflows in Q2 will be higher as a result of fund closes

* Says total assets under management 2 percent lower at 23.3 billion euros and third party fee earning aum 3 percent lower at 18.2 billion euros

* Says fund investment in line with expectations despite a competitive investment market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8573 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

