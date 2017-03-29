March 29 Intermolecular Inc
* Intermolecular announces restructuring initiative and
changes in its leadership team
* Intermolecular Inc- Restructuring initiative to help
lowering costs by approximately $4 million in 2017
* Intermolecular Inc - Restructuring initiative to improve
overall effectiveness and efficiency of materials innovation
services
* Intermolecular Inc - Under restructuring initiative Bruce
McWilliams, currently executive chairman, to transition to
non-executive chairman
* Intermolecular Inc - Bill Roeschlein named chief financial
officer following retirement of Rick Neely
