July 6 Internap Corp:

* Internap - on June 29, 2017 co entered into seventh amendment to lease agreement by and between digital 2121 South Price, Llc and the company

* Internap Corp - seventh amendment was entered into on June 29, 2017 but is deemed to be effective as of may 1, 2017 - sec filing

* Internap -seventh amendment, among other things, provides for extension of term of lease agreement for the leased premises until December 31, 2029

* Internap - amendment amends lease agreement by and between lessor, co originally entered into on June 15, 2007 covering portion of building located in Arizona