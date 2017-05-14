BRIEF-VBI reports positive outcome from phase III pre-ind discussions with the FDA for hepatitis B vaccine
May 14 International Co For Medical Industries :
* Q1 net profit EGP 114,654 versus EGP 101,611 year ago
* Q1 sales EGP 1.4 million versus EGP 1.5 million year ago Source:(bit.ly/2pLBpjc) Further company coverage:
* Simulations plus inc - preliminary revenues for three months ended may 31, 2017, were $6.69 million, compared to $6.01 million for same period in 2016
June 19 U.S. drug developer Seattle Genetics Inc said on Monday it would halt a late-stage study of its drug to treat a type of leukemia in old patients, after seeing a "higher rate" of deaths in patients taking the drug compared to those on a placebo.