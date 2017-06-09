June 9 International Entertainment Corp
:
* Cheng Kar Shun will resign as Chairman of board
* Choi Chiu Fai Stanley will be appointed as Chairman of
board
* Lo Lin Shing, Simon will resign as Deputy Chairman of
board
* With effect from 10 June 2017, Cheng Kar Shun and Lo Lin
Shing, Simon will resign as executive directors
* To Hin Tsun, Gerald; & Cheng Kam Chiu, Stewart will resign
as executive directors
* Cheng Kam Biu, Wilson, Cheng Chi Kong And Cheng Chi Him
will resign as executive directors from 10 June 2017
