BRIEF-APQ Global looking to raise capital to increase size of company
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company
March 20 International Financial Advisors :
* Co in consortium with companies gets project worth 242.7 million dinars Source:(bit.ly/2nVtBv1) Further company coverage:
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company
* Skanska renovates east end of Las Olas Boulevard in Florida, USA, for USD 49 million, about SEK 440 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, hurt by weaker commodity prices and an overnight fall on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.