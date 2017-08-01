FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-International Game Technology Q2 loss per share $1.43
#Brexit
#Business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Afghanistan
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
uk
Outspoken Prince Philip bows out of public life
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
market analysis
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
environment
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 1, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-International Game Technology Q2 loss per share $1.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc:

* International Game Technology Plc says maintaining its outlook for adjusted ebitda of $1,600 million to $1,680 million for fy 2017

* International Game Technology Plc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 same store sales rose 2.6 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 loss per share $1.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Game Technology Plc says fy outlook for maintenance and growth capital expenditures has been reduced by $50 million to $575-$625 million

* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue $1,220 million versus $1,285 million

* Q2 gaming service revenue was $43 million compared to $46 million in the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.