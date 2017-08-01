BRIEF-International Game Technology Q2 loss per share $1.43

Aug 1 (Reuters) - International Game Technology Plc:

* International Game Technology Plc says maintaining its outlook for adjusted ebitda of $1,600 million to $1,680 million for fy 2017

* International Game Technology Plc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 same store sales rose 2.6 percent

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 loss per share $1.43

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International Game Technology Plc says fy outlook for maintenance and growth capital expenditures has been reduced by $50 million to $575-$625 million

* International Game Technology Plc qtrly revenue $1,220 million versus $1,285 million

* Q2 gaming service revenue was $43 million compared to $46 million in the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 revenue view $1.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: