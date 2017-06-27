UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 27 International Games System Co Ltd :
* Says co and an Australian firm Aristocrat reach agree on cancellation of game platform co-development agreement
* And by the end of July, the games, which were authorized by Aristocrat, will be removed from co's website and platform
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/F6u1hy
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources