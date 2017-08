July 31 (Reuters) - International Paper Co:

* International Paper prices $1.0 billion of senior unsecured notes

* Priced $1.0 billion of 4.350% senior unsecured notes due 2048​

* Notes were issued at a public offering price of 99.898%​