BRIEF-General Finance Corp to promote Jody Miller to CEO
April 27 International Paper Co
* International paper reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.60
* Q1 earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 sales $5.5 billion versus $5.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International paper co says non-gaap free cash flow was $259 million for q1 of 2017 and $311 million in q1 of 2016
* International paper co - special items in q1 of 2017 included a pre-tax charge of $14 million
* International paper co says consumer packaging operating profits were $33 million in q1 of 2017 compared with $41 million in q4 of 2016
* International paper co - industrial packaging operating profits in q1 of 2017 were $365 million compared with $372 million in q4 of 2016
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing
June 15 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice was conducting an investigation related to some of its cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government.