April 27 International Paper Co

* International paper reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Q1 sales $5.5 billion versus $5.1 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $5.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* International paper co says non-gaap free cash flow was $259 million for q1 of 2017 and $311 million in q1 of 2016

* International paper co - special items in q1 of 2017 included a pre-tax charge of $14 million

* International paper co says consumer packaging operating profits were $33 million in q1 of 2017 compared with $41 million in q4 of 2016

* International paper co - industrial packaging operating profits in q1 of 2017 were $365 million compared with $372 million in q4 of 2016