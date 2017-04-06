UPDATE 1-Google agrees future tax payments with Indonesia, minister says
* Google's future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation
April 6 International Paper Co
* International Paper Co- CEO Mark S. Sutton's 2016 total compensation was $13.3 million versus $16.8 million - SEC filing
* International Paper Co- CFO Carol L. Roberts's 2016 total compensation was $4.9 million - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2p4q2mG) Further company coverage:
* Google's future tax may be subject to change in ad regulation
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 million registered direct offering