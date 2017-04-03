April 3 International Paper Co:

* International Paper's Pensacola mill resumes full operations

* International Paper Co - including capital expenses, company estimates total costs related to incident will be between $80 and $120 million

* International Paper Co- Pensacola mill has successfully resumed full operations following a digester incident that occurred on January 22, 2017

* International Paper Co - majority of these costs are expected to be recovered through insurance coverage