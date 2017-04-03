BRIEF-Capital One Financial's May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
April 3 International Paper Co:
* International Paper's Pensacola mill resumes full operations
* International Paper Co - including capital expenses, company estimates total costs related to incident will be between $80 and $120 million
* International Paper Co- Pensacola mill has successfully resumed full operations following a digester incident that occurred on January 22, 2017
* International Paper Co - majority of these costs are expected to be recovered through insurance coverage
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017 - SEC Filing