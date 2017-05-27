BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
May 26 International Road Dynamics Inc
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* WI-LAN will acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of IRD for cash consideration of $4.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.