UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 International Speedway Corp:
* International Speedway Corporation reports financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29
* Q2 revenue $165.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $166.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.30 excluding items
* International Speedway Corp - capital expenditures for existing facilities up to $500.0 million from fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2021
* International Speedway Corp says expect dividends to increase in 2018 and beyond, by approximately four to five percent annually
* International Speedway Corp - for FY 2017, expect capital expenditures related to redevelopment of phoenix to total approximately $75.0 million to $80.0 million
* International Speedway Corp sees FY 2017 revenue $660.0 million to $670.0 million
* International Speedway Corp sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.50 to $1.65
* International Speedway Corp sees fiscal 2017 diluted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.65
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.57, revenue view $669.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* International Speedway Corp sees fiscal 2017 operating margin 15.5% to 17.0%
* International Speedway Corp - ISC is reiterating its 2017 full year non-GAAP guidance
* International Speedway Corp - total capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 estimated between approximately $150.0 million to $175.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources