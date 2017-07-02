BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment Company enters into subscription agreements
* Company entered into subscription agreements with each of subscribers
July 3 International Standard Resources Holdings Ltd:
* International Standard Resources entered into cooperation agreement with Hainan Province Construction Group Corporation Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company entered into subscription agreements with each of subscribers
July 3 Fox Sports fired Jamie Horowitz, its president of national networks, on Monday, according to a memo sent to employees, which provided no reasons for the dismissal but did emphasize the importance of "professional conduct."
* Net Element - on June 27, co's units entered into amendment to loan agreement dated as of may 18 with priority payment systems LLC d/b/a Cynergy Data