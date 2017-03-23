BRIEF-OHL Concesiones, IFM launch cash tender offer
OHL Concesiones and IFM launch a cash tender offer for 100% of the free float OHL México through the corporate vehicle magenta infraestructura
March 23 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :
* Interpace Diagnostics Group announces agreements to successfully restructure debt and terminate royalty and milestone obligations
* Interpace Diagnostics Group - will issue to Redpath 5-year warrants to acquire an aggregate of 100,000 shares of its common stock at $4.69 per share
* Interpace Diagnostics Group - Redpath agreed to terminate all future royalty and milestone obligations as a result of company's acquisition of Redpath
Interpace Diagnostics - outstanding secured debt to Redpath of $9.34 million is being acquired for approximately $8.9 million by an institutional investor
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.