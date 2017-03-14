March 14 Interparfums SA:

* FY net income 32.4 million euros ($34.53 million), up by 11 pct

* FY operating income 49.7 million euros, up by 9 pct

* 2016 operating margin at 13.6 pct

* Proposes dividend of 0.55 euro per share

* Sees operating margin in between 13 pct and 13.5 pct in 2017

* Objective of revenue in 2017 from 385 million euros to 390 million euros

* Effective as of Dec 31, 2016 co and Balmain decided to terminate license agreement entered into in 2012