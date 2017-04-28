UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 28 Interparfums SA:
* Q1 revenue EUR 112.4 million ($122.1 million) versus EUR 83.7 million year ago
* "It is not possible to extrapolate from Q1 results trend for subsequent qtrs" - CEO
* "We remain cautious while confirming our guidance for growth with a 2017 target of FY revenue of EUR 390 million" - CEO Source text: bit.ly/2p9VD9v Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources