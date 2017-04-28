April 28 Interparfums SA:

* Q1 revenue EUR 112.4 million ($122.1 million) versus EUR 83.7 million year ago

* "It is not possible to extrapolate from Q1 results trend for subsequent qtrs" - CEO

* "We remain cautious while confirming our guidance for growth with a 2017 target of FY revenue of EUR 390 million" - CEO Source text: bit.ly/2p9VD9v Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)