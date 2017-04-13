GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks pressured by report on Trump probe, Fed hike, soft US data
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
April 13 Interpublic Group Of Companies Inc :
* CEO Michael Roth's 2016 total compensation was about $18 million versus $14.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* CFO Frank Mergenthaler's 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus $5.6 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2orbRJg) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 British pay-TV rivals Sky and Liberty Global's Virgin Media said on Thursday they would work together to offer advertisers targeted access to more than 30 million TV viewers in the UK and Ireland.
ZURICH, June 15 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent up at 8,857 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .