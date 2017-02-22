BRIEF-Lonking Holdings'unit announces subscription of financial products
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
Feb 21 Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust
* Interrent REIT results for the fourth quarter and 2016 results
* Qtrly AFFO per weighted average unit $0.089
* Qtrly FFO per weighted average unit $0.101
* Q4 FFO per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unit entered into a contract ( "Industrial Bank No. 21004 contract) to subscribe for financial products
* Independent Bank Group Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sjfEKz) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 A former compliance officer at UBS in London, Fabiana Abdel-Malek, has been charged with five counts of insider dealing over a single year, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Friday.