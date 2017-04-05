April 5 Intersport Polska SA:

* Allots 8.9 million series F shares to 12 persons via a private subscription at the issue price of 1.9 zloty per share

* Said in March that it planned to issue up to 10.5 mln series F shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9633 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)