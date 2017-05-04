May 4 Intersport Polska SA:

* Stake of Dorota Radwanska in the company lowers to 5.32 percent from 8.73 percent following capital increase of the company

* Stake of Artur Mikolajko in the company lowers to 9.04 percent from 14.84 percent following capital increase of the company