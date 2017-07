July 20 (Reuters) - INTERSPORT POLSKA SA:

* H1 PRELIM LOSS OF 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY‍​

* H1 PRELIM EBITDA AT 54,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS EBITDA OF 3.8 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY‍​

* H1 PRELIM REVENUE AT 90.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 107.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YOY

* LOWER REVENUE BY 15.5 PERCENT IN H1 DUE TO REDUCED STOCK AND RETAIL SPACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)