March 15 Intersport Polska SA:

* Its EGM resolves to raise its capital by up to 1.1 million zlotys ($270,629) via an issue of up to 10.5 million series F shares

* The issue price of series F shares is 1.9 zloty per share, shares to be offered via a private subscription