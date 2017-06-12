June 12 Intertape Polymer Group Inc
* Intertape Polymer Group (ipg(r)) enters agreement to
acquire cantech(r) and increases borrowing capacity by $150
million
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - purchase price will be
financed with funds available under ipg's revolving credit
facility
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - announced a $150 million
increase in borrowing limit of its existing $300 million
revolving credit facility
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - purchase price of
approximately $63 million
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc - amended credit agreement
will continue to include an incremental accordion feature of
$150 million
* Intertape Polymer Group - expects to use additional credit
primarily to finance cantech acquisition
