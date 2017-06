May 9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc

* INTERTAPE POLYMER GROUP REPORTS 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $207.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $206.9 MILLION

* TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $75 AND $85 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN FOR 2017 TO BE BETWEEN 23% AND 24%

* ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $127 AND $137 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2017 TO BE GREATER THAN IN Q2 OF 2016

* EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN AND ADJUSTED EBITDA IN Q2 OF 2017 TO BE LOWER THAN IN Q2 OF 2016

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* MANUFACTURING COST REDUCTIONS FOR 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $10 AND $12 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S