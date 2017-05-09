BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 9 Intertape Polymer Group Inc:
* Intertape Polymer Group reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $207.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $206.9 million
* Company expects gross margin for 2017 to be between 23pct and 24pct
* Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 is expected to be between $127 and $137 million
* Total capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be between $75 and $85 million
* Company expects revenue in Q2 of 2017 to be greater than in Q2 of 2016
* Qtrly diluted eps attributable to company shareholders $0.22 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.
June 19 Bruno Iksil, the former JPMorgan Chase & Co trader at the center of the "London Whale" trading scandal, has accused the Wall Street bank's Chief Executive James Dimon of laying the ground for the $6.2 billion loss.