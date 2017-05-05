May 5 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Intended private placement of ca. 481.000 shares Intervest Offices & Warehouses

* Trading in Intervest shares will therefore be suspended on Euronext Brussels today

* Parcel of ca. 481,000 new intervest shares, will be sold today through the intermediary of ING Belgium as part of a private placement