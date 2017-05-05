BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 5 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :
* Intervest Offices & Warehouses expands its real estate portfolio with two logistics sites, located in Oevel and Aarschot
* Investment of EUR 12.75 million.
* Transaction includes a capital increase through a contribution in kind.
* This acquisition provides intervest with a gross initial yield of 7,5%.
Further to this EUR 12.75 million transaction, the fair value of intervest's logistics real estate portfolio increases by 4% to EUR 322 million
Raiffeisen Bank International says about Polbank IPO the terms and timing depend on market conditions and cannot yet be communicated
Refers to businessmirror article titled "MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years."