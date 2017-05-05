May 5 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :

* Intervest Offices & Warehouses expands its real estate portfolio with two logistics sites, located in Oevel and Aarschot

* Investment of EUR 12.75 million.

* Transaction includes a capital increase through a contribution in kind.

* This acquisition provides intervest with a gross initial yield of 7,5%.

* Further to this EUR 12.75 million transaction, the fair value of intervest’s logistics real estate portfolio increases by 4% to EUR 322 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)