BRIEF-Intervest Offices & Warehouses H1 net profit rises to 8.7 million euros

July 20 (Reuters) - INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES NV:

* OCCUPANCY RATE 85% AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 (91% AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)

* DECREASE IN FAIR VALUE OF REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO IN Q1 OF 2017 BY 0,8%.

* EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE: EUR 0,74 IN FIRST SEMESTER OF 2017 (EUR 0,88 IN FIRST SEMESTER OF 2016).

* DEBT RATIO: 46,5% AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 (45,7 % AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2016).

* IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017 INTERVEST WILL CONTINUE TO WORK ON ITS STRATEGIC GROWTH PLAN

* EXPECTS THE EPRA EARNINGS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF 2017 TO DECREASE

* H1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 21.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 11.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 8.7 MILLION VERSUS OF EUR 0.6 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)