BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:
* Successful placement of 481,535 shares Intervest Offices & Warehouses
* Price of 21.60 euros ($23.68) per share, which represents a discount of 3,4 pct compared to closing price of yesterday, May 4, 2017
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million