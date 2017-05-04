May 4 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:

* Intervest Offices & Warehouses proposes an optional dividend to its shareholders and discloses the related conditions

* For financial year 2016, general meeting has decided to distribute a gross dividend of 1,40 euros ($152.85) per share

* After deduction of 30 pct withholding tax, net dividend for financial year 2016 amounts to 0,98 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)