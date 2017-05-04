European shares rise as France stocks gain, banks, retailers rebound
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 4 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV:
* Intervest Offices & Warehouses proposes an optional dividend to its shareholders and discloses the related conditions
* For financial year 2016, general meeting has decided to distribute a gross dividend of 1,40 euros ($152.85) per share
* After deduction of 30 pct withholding tax, net dividend for financial year 2016 amounts to 0,98 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
LAGOS, June 19 Nigeria's Forte Oil plans a 20 billion naira ($66 mln) share sale to institutional and high net worth investors and has applied for regulatory approval, it said on Monday.
* Future of SARB autonomy in question - analysts (Adds central bank, analysts comment)