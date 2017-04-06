April 6 Unilever Plc

* Interview-Unilever cfo says have spoken to top 50 shareholders ahead of our review

* Interview-Unilever cfo says we are looking to produce more value in the short term

* Interview-Unilever cfo says shareholders do not want our long term model to change

* Interview-Unilever cfo says shareholders did not want spin off of food business

* Interview-Unilever cfo says planned step up in margin will come from the food business

* Interview-Unilever cfo says we get significant synergies from keeping the food business within the group

* Interview-Unilever cfo says will return excess cash periodically in order to return to 2x leverage level

* Interview-Unilever cfo says over time we will get to 2x leverage depending on m&a activity

* Interview-Unilever cfo says expect to see heightened m&a activity

* Interview-Unilever cfo says no change in our strategy for very large m&a deals

* Interview-Unilever cfo says starting a process to sell the spreads business, seeing lots of interest

* Interview-Unilever cfo says brexit will not have an impact on which listing we choose