BRIEF-Interview-Unilever cfo says more likely that developed market spreads business has more interest from private equity

Unilever Plc

* Interview-Unilever cfo says margin growth in h2 to be below h1, due to investments in innovation

* Interview-Unilever cfo says on track to give announcement on dual-headed structure by year-end

* Interview-Unilever cfo says expects to see sales volumes start to pick up in the second half

* Interview-Unilever cfo says expects to get information memorandum on spreads business out by end of autumn

* Interview-Unilever cfo says will only sell spreads business in one block if it's a superior value solution than selling pieces separately

* Interview-Unilever cfo says more likely that developed market spreads business has more interest from private equity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: