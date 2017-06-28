UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 28 Intesa Sanpaolo, UniCredit and Pirelli say in a joint statement:
* reports of sale of their stake in Prelios "inaccurate", matter under discussion but neither concrete nor certain
* in the event an agreement is reached, the market will be promptly informed
* Shares in Italian asset manager Prelios shot up 10 percent on strong volumes and were suspended from trading on Wednesday after a report in the local press about a bid from Chinese conglomerate CEFC. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources