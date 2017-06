April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro says:

* bank's exposure to carrier Alitalia is 185 million euros

* on a mark-to-market basis, bank is carrying negative value on derivative contracts linked to fuel cost of 74 million euros

* lender set aside 100 million euros in 2016 against exposure to Alitalia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)