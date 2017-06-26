June 26 Moody's Investors Service says:

* Intesa Sanpaolo's acquisition of good assets of failing banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza is credit positive because they will increase the bank's current client base and unlock economies of scale

* deal is credit positive for the Italian banking system as it addresses the risk of contagion, and shores up retail investors' confidence