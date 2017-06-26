BRIEF-Mastercard announces annual meeting results
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
June 26 Moody's Investors Service says:
* Intesa Sanpaolo's acquisition of good assets of failing banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza is credit positive because they will increase the bank's current client base and unlock economies of scale
* deal is credit positive for the Italian banking system as it addresses the risk of contagion, and shores up retail investors' confidence Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina