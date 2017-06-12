UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 12 Intesa Sanpaolo Chairman Gian Maria Gros-Pietro says:
* Expects fate of Veneto-based banks to be discussed at Intesa's board meeting on Tuesday
* Decision on bank contributing to Veneto lenders' rescue depends on conditions set by European authorities For further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts