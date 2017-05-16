BRIEF-U.S. Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
* U.S. Department of Homeland Security re-awards Domino Cybersecurity contract to Raytheon
Intest Corp:
* Intest announces death of co-founder and executive chairman, Alyn R. Holt
Intest corp - board approved appointment of Robert Matthiessen as executive chairman and to become a member of Intest's executive committee
Surgery Partners Inc - on June 19, co's unit intends to raise $335 million in gross proceeds through an offering of senior notes due 2025
June 19 Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.