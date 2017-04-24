UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Intica Systems Ag:
* Confirms this view and lifted group sales by around 9% year-on-year to EUR 12.3 million ($13.33 million) in Q1 of 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 11.3 million)
* FY net profit of EUR 0.3 million (2015: EUR 0.1 million)
* EBITDA is expected to be around EUR 1.4 million in Q1 of 2017, while EBIT should be around EUR 0.3 million
* At end of Q1 of 2017, orders on hand were well above prior-year level at EUR 48 million (March 31, 2016: EUR 36.3 million)
* 83% of orders were for automotive technology segment (March 31, 2016: 84%)
* Group sales will rise to around EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million in 2017 and EBIT margin will improve to around 3%
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9228 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources