April 24 Intica Systems Ag:

* Confirms this view and lifted group sales by around 9% year-on-year to EUR 12.3 million ($13.33 million) in Q1 of 2017 (Q1 2016: EUR 11.3 million)

* FY net profit of EUR 0.3 million (2015: EUR 0.1 million)

* EBITDA is expected to be around EUR 1.4 million in Q1 of 2017, while EBIT should be around EUR 0.3 million

* At end of Q1 of 2017, orders on hand were well above prior-year level at EUR 48 million (March 31, 2016: EUR 36.3 million)

* 83% of orders were for automotive technology segment (March 31, 2016: 84%)

* Group sales will rise to around EUR 47 million to EUR 50 million in 2017 and EBIT margin will improve to around 3%

