May 23 Intica Systems AG:

* IN FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2017, GROUP SALES ROSE 8.5% TO EUR 12.3 MILLION (3M 2016: EUR 11.3 MILLION)

* Q1 EBITDA (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION) IMPROVED 9.5% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 1.4 MILLION (3M 2016: EUR 1.3 MILLION).

* Q1 EBIT (EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES) DOUBLED YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EUR 0.4 MILLION (3M 2016: EUR 0.2 MILLION)

* BUSINESS PERFORMANCE IN FIRST THREE MONTHS WAS IN LINE WITH BOARD OF DIRECTORS' EXPECTATIONS SO IT IS RETAINING ITS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2017

* GROUP NET INCOME WAS THEREFORE EUR 0.2 MILLION AT END OF FIRST THREE MONTHS (3M 2016: EUR 0.1 MILLION)

* AT END OF Q1 OF 2017, ORDERS ON HAND WERE WELL ABOVE PRIOR-YEAR LEVEL AT EUR 47.9 MILLION (MARCH 31, 2016: EUR 36.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)