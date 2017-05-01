May 1 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc:

* Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on schizophrenia program

* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA confirmed results of study iti-007-302 do not preclude co from submitting NDA based on efficacy studies conducted to date

* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA requested information to confirm nonclinical findings are not indicative of safety risk related to long term exposure in humans

* FDA has not raised any safety concerns regarding study of lumateperone in short term treatment trials in humans

* Intra-Cellular Therapies - if FDA deems responses for nonclinical findings sufficient, to submit NDA for lumateperone for treating schizophrenia by mid-year 2018