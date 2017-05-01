BRIEF-Teva Pharmaceuticals USA says recalls one lot of Paliperidone ER tablets
* Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc initiated a voluntary recall to retail-level for one lot of paliperidone extended-release tablets, 3mg, 90 count bottles
May 1 Intra-cellular Therapies Inc:
* Intra-Cellular Therapies provides corporate update on schizophrenia program
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA confirmed results of study iti-007-302 do not preclude co from submitting NDA based on efficacy studies conducted to date
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - FDA requested information to confirm nonclinical findings are not indicative of safety risk related to long term exposure in humans
* FDA has not raised any safety concerns regarding study of lumateperone in short term treatment trials in humans
* Intra-Cellular Therapies - if FDA deems responses for nonclinical findings sufficient, to submit NDA for lumateperone for treating schizophrenia by mid-year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
