March 22 Intracom Holdings SA:
* Says Intrasoft has seen the first phase of its enterprise
resource planning (ERP) project for the Ali Bin Ali (ABA) group
* Says Intrasoft has delivered automation of core human
capital management processes launched at all sites for company
in Doha, Qatar
* Says next wave will include financials, SCM and
manufacturing functions, expected to be launched later in 2017
* Says once completed, Intrasoft will roll out the
implemented solution to over 30 other companies of the ABA group
Source text: bit.ly/2nQUSiI
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)