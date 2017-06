June 7 INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA:

* INTRASOFT SIGNS A NEW CONTRACT WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION'S DIRECTORATE-GENERAL FOR TAXATION AND CUSTOMS UNION (DG TAXUD)

* THE CONTRACT COVERS TRANS-EUROPEAN SYSTEM MANAGEMENT AND COORDINATION (ITSM3 - TES)

* THE PROJECT, WHICH WAS AWARDED IN APRIL 2017, WILL RUN FOR EIGHT YEARS UNTIL 2025

* INTRASOFT WILL PROVIDE IT SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS FURTHERING INTEGRATION OF DG TAXUD'S IT SYSTEMS ENABLING ADVANCED BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

* GOAL OF MISSION ITSM3- TES PROJECT IS TWO-FOLD, TO FACILITATE AND PROMOTE TIGHTER COLLABORATION OF NATIONAL TAXATION AND CUSTOMS AUTHORITIES Source text: bit.ly/2qVrklv Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)