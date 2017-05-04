UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc:
* Intrawest reports fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $334.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $321.2 million
* Q3 earnings per share $3.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $3.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly adjusted EBITDA grew 9.7pct to $177.0 million from $161.3 million in prior year period
* Qtrly total segment revenue increased 6.1pct to $333.4 million from $314.2 million in prior year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources