April 10 Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - deal for total valuation
of approximately $1.5 billion
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - under terms of merger
agreement, Intrawest stockholders will receive $23.75 in cash
for each share of Intrawest common stock
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - transaction was
unanimously approved by board of directors of Intrawest
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc - parent company of Squaw
Valley/Alpine Meadows Resort to also become part of entity at
closing
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - parent co of Squaw
Valley/Alpine Meadows Resort will continue to operate under
current management, post closing of deal
* Intrawest Resorts Holdings - entered definitive agreement
to be acquired by newly-formed entity of affiliates of Aspen
Skiing Co, KSL Capital Partners
