BRIEF-Home Capital announces agreements to settle OSC, class action matters
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
May 2 Intrepid Potash Inc
* Reg-Intrepid Potash announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly potash sales $27.22 million versus $53.7 million
* Qtrly sales $48.33 million versus $73.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results