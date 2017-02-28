Feb 28 Intrepid Potash Inc
* Reg-Intrepid Potash announces fourth quarter and full year
2016 results
* Q4 loss per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.12 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.19 excluding items
* Qtrly potash sales revenue increased 13% due to a 51%
increase in sales volumes
* Intrepid Potash Inc - in December, Intrepid engaged Cantor
Fitzgerald to assist with evaluation of various strategic
alternatives.
* Intrepid Potash Inc - strategic alternatives evaluation
is ongoing
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: