March 10 Intrexon Corp:
* Intrexon creates Precigen Inc and accelerates strategic
review of structural options related to health assets
* Randal Kirk has cancelled plans to transition to executive
chairman and will remain chairman and CEO
* Intrexon Corp - currently intends to consolidate all
health-related assets under new corporate entity as it considers
potential strategic options
* Intrexon Corp - Geno Germano is stepping down as president
* Intrexon Corp - Precigen will encompass all of Intrexon's
health related collaborations
* Intrexon - formation of Precigen Inc, unit of company as
part of an ongoing evaluation of structural alternatives
concerning its business in healthcare
* Has a search underway for an executive to lead precigen
* Intrexon Corp - Precigen will obtain all of Intrexon's
joint ventures and its 75% ownership stake in its xogenex
subsidiary
* Intrexon-Formation of Precigen, unit of company, as part
of an ongoing evaluation of structural alternatives concerning
its business in healthcare
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: